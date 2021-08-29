Cancel
Linden, TX

Linden calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Linden Updates
 5 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Linden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oSnB_0bgSmqvA00

Marshland and Giant Sequoias Hiking trip

Omaha, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Place Louis-Armand, 75571 Paris

15 Km walk to discover the Essonne Marshland and the Giant Sequoias trees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAaV1_0bgSmqvA00

Varsity Football vs Queen City

Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Return Varsity Football vs Queen City 08/27/2021 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm (Source:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coThW_0bgSmqvA00

HOLLYGROVE B-DAY BASH "THE OUTSIDE EDITION" !!

Douglassville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 72 county road 2225, Douglasville, TX 75560

ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS AND CONCERT SERIES HIT THE ARKLATEX. ALSO CELEBRATING HOLLYGROVE ON DA TRACK BIRTHDAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcAMj_0bgSmqvA00

CBA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ North Caddo

Vivian, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 Airport Dr, Vivian, LA

The North Caddo (Vivian, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, LA) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 5:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2011el_0bgSmqvA00

Texarkana, AR - 'Nasty Secrets' Poetry/Comedy Showcase

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 390 Leary Road, Texarkana, TX 75501

Endless Idea Group presents the ultimate #cometry showcase! The “Nasty Secrets' Tour will hit 13 cities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Linden, TX
53
Followers
216
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

