Linden calendar: Coming events

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Linden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

Marshland and Giant Sequoias Hiking trip Omaha, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Place Louis-Armand, 75571 Paris

15 Km walk to discover the Essonne Marshland and the Giant Sequoias trees

Varsity Football vs Queen City Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Return Varsity Football vs Queen City 08/27/2021 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm (Source:

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 72 county road 2225, Douglasville, TX 75560

ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS AND CONCERT SERIES HIT THE ARKLATEX. ALSO CELEBRATING HOLLYGROVE ON DA TRACK BIRTHDAY

CBA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ North Caddo Vivian, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 Airport Dr, Vivian, LA

The North Caddo (Vivian, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, LA) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 5:30p.

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 390 Leary Road, Texarkana, TX 75501

Endless Idea Group presents the ultimate #cometry showcase! The “Nasty Secrets' Tour will hit 13 cities.