Walsenburg, CO

Live events coming up in Walsenburg

Posted by 
Walsenburg News Watch
 5 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walsenburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6doC_0bgSmp2R00

Spartan Volleyball

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Trinidad Tri-Match Tournament CNCC vs TSJC @ 1:00 pm CNCC vs LCCC @ 3:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSoFb_0bgSmp2R00

A Day For Your Soul

Beulah, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4800 Northcreek Road, Beulah Valley, CO 81023

We'll be led in a day of exploration, reflection and prayer by Rev. Kevin Olsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zr0cF_0bgSmp2R00

Gala benefitting Fox West Theatre and

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2702 Freedom Road, Trinidad, CO 81082

A gala benefiting the preservation of the Historic Fox West Theatre and Fishers Peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRZCQ_0bgSmp2R00

The Rainbow Fish

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 131 W Main St, Trinidad, CO

An undersea adventure about caring and sharing. The Rainbow Fish tells the story of the most beautiful fish in the ocean and how it learns to share. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share its vibrant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Qwo_0bgSmp2R00

MOOTS + RAD DIRT FEST PRE-RIDE

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 East Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Moots will be on hand in the days leading up to The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo. We will be hosting social gatherings and a pre-ride!

