Hobart, OK

Hobart calendar: Events coming up

Hobart Post
 5 days ago

(HOBART, OK) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdRQ3_0bgSmoOw00

Ice Cream Social @ FUMC

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Water Provided. Come have ice-cream and fellowship! We look forward to seeing you! We will have a dunk tank, bounce houses, and yard games! Park in the north parking lot and walk to the west! Stay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZHzh_0bgSmoOw00

Kiowa County Free Fair

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 302 N Lincoln St, Hobart, OK

The Kiowa County Fair is held annually the weekend after Labor Day in September at the Kiowa County Fairgrounds. From the livestock judging, to preserves and jellies from Grandma's kitchen, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfJay_0bgSmoOw00

Joe Löhrmann • Schwäbisch Gmünd • Das Naturkonzert

Cache, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: Am Pflanzengarten 1, 73527 Schwäbisch Gmünd

Joe Löhrmann mit "My Traveling Piano" im Garten des WELEDA - Erlebniszentrums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJVlT_0bgSmoOw00

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7LGC_0bgSmoOw00

Göppingen-Crashkurs Notfälle bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern

Eakly, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: Mörikestraße 17, 73033 Göppingen

Hier gewinnst du als werdende Mutter oder Vater sowie als junge Familie einen sicheren Umgang mit Notfällen bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern.

