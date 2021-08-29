Scott City events coming up

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Scott City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scott City:

Crafting with Resin: Transparent Pendants Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Create your own transparent pendant during this fun evening workshop.

Information Holcomb, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Buyer's premium A 10% buyer's premium will be added to all winning bids, resulting in the total purchase price, exclusive of any applicable sales taxes, owed by the winning bidder. The buyer's...

Tween Time Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

A time for tweens to get creative and express themselves. Ages 10-12.

Blushing Artiste - September Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!

Mini & Me - October Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come and bond with the little one in your life while painting a masterpiece!