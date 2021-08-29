Cancel
Scott City, KS

Scott City events coming up

Posted by 
Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 5 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Scott City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scott City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uaho_0bgSmnWD00

Crafting with Resin: Transparent Pendants

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Create your own transparent pendant during this fun evening workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECrcC_0bgSmnWD00

Information

Holcomb, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Buyer's premium A 10% buyer's premium will be added to all winning bids, resulting in the total purchase price, exclusive of any applicable sales taxes, owed by the winning bidder. The buyer's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1qAV_0bgSmnWD00

Tween Time

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

A time for tweens to get creative and express themselves. Ages 10-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfaCt_0bgSmnWD00

Blushing Artiste - September

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6DSE_0bgSmnWD00

Mini & Me - October

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come and bond with the little one in your life while painting a masterpiece!

