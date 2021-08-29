Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Live events coming up in Lawtey

Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 5 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Lawtey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawtey:

CALL TO ARTISTS

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 430 College Dr STE 108, Middleburg, FL

Call to Artists Enter themed artwork in our upcoming exhibit "Break a Leg" celebrating the expansion of WSOTA and Gallery at Wehner's! See discussion for specs. Also check out other Arts Events in...

Open Track Days in August

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7266 Airport Rd, Starke, FL

Share with and tag your friends and get them to come out for these events! Event Info: Come to The FIRM for our Open Track Day! Run your car on our track. No speed limits, hours of track time, and...

Girl Empowerment Takeover

Lake Butler, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 155 Northwest 3rd Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054

Ladies have became powerless. Now it’s time to be empowered in our mind, heart, and soul. On this day, we come to take back what’s ours.

2 Free Weeks Of Karate

Middleburg, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2360 Blanding Boulevard, Middleburg, FL 32068

this includes 4 awesome classes! You will begin to learn life skills and development!

Cross Church Growth Track

Starke, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Address: 581 North Temple Avenue, Starke, FL 32091

The Cross Church Growth Track guides you to discover your redemptive purpose and live the life God created for you. Required for membership.

