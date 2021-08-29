Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

Posted by 
New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 5 days ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Live events are lining up on the New Bloomfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jihsk_0bgSmlkl00

Self Care in Nature

Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 44 Buffalo Creek Rd, Duncannon, PA

Our gates will be open today from 10 am to dusk. Please come and enjoy the property- walk the nature trails, meditate in the labyrinth, bring a book and sit under a tree. You are welcome to enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352IcQ_0bgSmlkl00

Newport Farmer's Market

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Purchase local produce and products for your home, or sell your home grown homemade products. Vendors include Bootleg Creamery Ice Cream truck, Heart and Soil produce and flowers, and EJ Market...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaUlU_0bgSmlkl00

Butcher's Farm Market

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsVVz_0bgSmlkl00

12th Annual Carlisle Christmas Craft Show

Carlisle, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 623 West Penn Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

Enjoy a one-stop Christmas shopping experience for the residents of Carlisle and the surrounding communities. Over 200 vendors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwfAY_0bgSmlkl00

The Giant Company, Carlisle PA - Dual use of AG for solar and beehives

Carlisle, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1149 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA 17013

PennCEF hosting an event to highlight a pollinator-friendly solar installation.

Learn More

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
