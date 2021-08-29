What’s up New Bloomfield: Local events calendar

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Live events are lining up on the New Bloomfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

Self Care in Nature Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 44 Buffalo Creek Rd, Duncannon, PA

Our gates will be open today from 10 am to dusk. Please come and enjoy the property- walk the nature trails, meditate in the labyrinth, bring a book and sit under a tree. You are welcome to enjoy...

Newport Farmer's Market Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Purchase local produce and products for your home, or sell your home grown homemade products. Vendors include Bootleg Creamery Ice Cream truck, Heart and Soil produce and flowers, and EJ Market...

Butcher's Farm Market Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA

12th Annual Carlisle Christmas Craft Show Carlisle, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 623 West Penn Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

Enjoy a one-stop Christmas shopping experience for the residents of Carlisle and the surrounding communities. Over 200 vendors!

The Giant Company, Carlisle PA - Dual use of AG for solar and beehives Carlisle, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1149 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA 17013

PennCEF hosting an event to highlight a pollinator-friendly solar installation.