Coming soon: Bedford events

(BEDFORD, KY) Bedford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bedford:

Riddy Arman w/special guest TBA Madison, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Madison, IN 47250

From Montana, La Honda Records recording artist Riddy Arman brings her fiercely honest songs and commanding voice to Indiana's Music City

Ashland Kids+ La Grange, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3714 KY-146, La Grange, KY

Oldham County Families! Join us Tuesday August 31st at 6:00 pm for our Ashland Kids+ Family Night Kick Off! About this event Families, join us Tuesday, August 31st at 6:00 pm for our Family Night...

Hoosier Wranglers Jeep Club Fall Haul Madison, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 East Main Street, Madison, IN 47250

Hoosier Wranglers Jeep Club is Hosting the Second Annual Fall Haul to Benefit Local Veteran Organizations.

Wildlife Photography Workshop Madison, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1650 Clifty Hollow Road, Madison, IN 47250

Join guest Kevin Turner in the Hoffman Room at the Clifty Inn for this 2 hour workshop to learn basic wildlife photography skills.

Muddy princess Louisville, KY Bedford, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 93 Bucks Run Road, Bedford, KY 40006

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!