What’s up Stevenson: Local events calendar

(STEVENSON, AL) Live events are coming to Stevenson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevenson:

Sunday Night Singing-The Sexton Family Henagar, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Sexton Family will be with us on Sunday Night August 29, 2021 at 6 pm CST. Come out and join us for a night of Praise and Worship. The Sexton Family have been coming to sing for us many years...

The Farmer Market Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - Mid-NovemberSundays 12pm - 5pmMonday-Saturday 9am - 6pm Location:County Park Road

The Welcome Prayer Workshop Sewanee, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 770 St Marys Ln, Sewanee, TN

The Welcome Prayer Workshop ONLINE via Zoom, $50 Sunday, August 29th, 2021, 1:00 - 4:00PM Central The Welcome Prayer is a method of consenting to God’s presence and action in the physical and...

Jackson County Farmers Market Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - NovemberTuesdays - Saturdays, 6am - 12pm Location: 218 Bob Jones Road

Wilderness First Aid, Open Enrollment Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2867 Co Rd 24, Scottsboro, AL

Note: This is an open enrollment course, so our entire community is welcome to register. Wilderness First Aid (WFA) is the assessment of and treatment given to an ill or injured person in a remote...