West Wendover, NV

Live events West Wendover — what’s coming up

West Wendover News Watch
 5 days ago

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Live events are coming to West Wendover.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Wendover area:

Trivia Night Fundraiser

West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Brush up on your trivia & join us Thursday August 19th at 6pm for Trivia for a Cause in support of the JAS Foundation! Bring a team or get matched up with a team at the event to compete for...

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, The AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, is the premier motorcycle land speed racing event. 5 DAYS OF RACING / MULTIPLE CLASSES / ENDLESS FUN Pick your Ride! Want...

Out of this World Slot Tournament at Rainbow Hotel & Casino

West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1045 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV

PLAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE DURING SCHEDULE TIMES! TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Sunday, August 29, 2021 Round 1 ................................................ 7pm-11pm Monday, August 30, 2021 Round 2 ...

West Wendover, NV
ABOUT

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

