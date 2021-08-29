Cancel
Kaunakakai, HI

Kaunakakai calendar: Coming events

Kaunakakai News Alert
 5 days ago

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kaunakakai calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaunakakai area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBLuO_0bgSmhDr00

KAULUHIWAOLELE Maui Fiber Arts Conference 2021

Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 2525 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina, HI 96761

Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference recognizes the multiple ways we utilize Hawaiian plant material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4nWn_0bgSmhDr00

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 325 Keawe St Ste A101, Lahaina, HI

One of Maui\'s largest craft shows, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features more than 50 local vendors and artists, showcasing a wide variety of Made In...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVPDS_0bgSmhDr00

Champagne by the Bay with Laurent-Perrier

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI

Champagne by the Bay with Laurent-Perrier The renowned Champagne house Laurent-Perrier debuts their partnership at The Cliff House, a premier event venue on Maui. Champagne Laurent-Perrier is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeoLv_0bgSmhDr00

Krishna Das & Friends Maui Satsang & Kirtan

Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina, HI 96761

Krishna Das & Friends Return to Maui for Satsang, Kirtan, Chanting Celebrating / Honoring Ram Dass' Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU1Tt_0bgSmhDr00

NO COVER! Monday Funday – TRIVIA

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Description JOIN US FOR A NIGHT OF TRIVIA! GET YOUR TEAM TOGETHER AND COME ON DOWN. THERE WILL BE PRIZES, FOOD AND COCKTAILS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.

Kaunakakai, HI
With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

