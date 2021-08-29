Kaunakakai calendar: Coming events

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kaunakakai calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaunakakai area:

KAULUHIWAOLELE Maui Fiber Arts Conference 2021 Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 2525 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina, HI 96761

Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference recognizes the multiple ways we utilize Hawaiian plant material.

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 325 Keawe St Ste A101, Lahaina, HI

One of Maui\'s largest craft shows, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features more than 50 local vendors and artists, showcasing a wide variety of Made In...

Champagne by the Bay with Laurent-Perrier Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI

Champagne by the Bay with Laurent-Perrier The renowned Champagne house Laurent-Perrier debuts their partnership at The Cliff House, a premier event venue on Maui. Champagne Laurent-Perrier is...

Krishna Das & Friends Maui Satsang & Kirtan Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina, HI 96761

Krishna Das & Friends Return to Maui for Satsang, Kirtan, Chanting Celebrating / Honoring Ram Dass' Legacy

NO COVER! Monday Funday – TRIVIA Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Description JOIN US FOR A NIGHT OF TRIVIA! GET YOUR TEAM TOGETHER AND COME ON DOWN. THERE WILL BE PRIZES, FOOD AND COCKTAILS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.