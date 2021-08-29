Kaunakakai calendar: Coming events
(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kaunakakai calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Kaunakakai area:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 2525 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina, HI 96761
Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference recognizes the multiple ways we utilize Hawaiian plant material.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 325 Keawe St Ste A101, Lahaina, HI
One of Maui\'s largest craft shows, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features more than 50 local vendors and artists, showcasing a wide variety of Made In...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI
Champagne by the Bay with Laurent-Perrier The renowned Champagne house Laurent-Perrier debuts their partnership at The Cliff House, a premier event venue on Maui. Champagne Laurent-Perrier is...
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina, HI 96761
Krishna Das & Friends Return to Maui for Satsang, Kirtan, Chanting Celebrating / Honoring Ram Dass' Legacy
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI
Description JOIN US FOR A NIGHT OF TRIVIA! GET YOUR TEAM TOGETHER AND COME ON DOWN. THERE WILL BE PRIZES, FOOD AND COCKTAILS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.
Comments / 0