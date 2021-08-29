Live events Stroud — what’s coming up

(STROUD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stroud calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stroud area:

3D Archery Fun Shoot bowhunter warmup Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Cimarron Valley Archery club is hosting a fun Archery 3D Shoot giving out lots of prizes through drawings on Sunday night following the shoot. Everyone is welcome and we have Novelty pop up shoot...

Zumba Luther, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

A curated guide to best classes, academies and dance workshops in Luther, Oklahoma. Bollywood, jazz, contemporary, zumba and all the interesting forms of dance in Luther, Oklahoma

Pool Tournament Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 122 W Broadway St, Cushing, OK

Pool Tournament Sunday 8-29-21 2pm 1st 16 players Ball in Hand Double Elimination $10 entry fee Bar puts in $100 Payouts 1st-3rd

Dance (with DJ Anton) Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

DJ Anton will keep you dancing into the night at the Meadow Pavilion.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Stroud, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 W 4th St, Stroud, OK

Everyone is welcome to join us for our Grief Share meetings. Contact Debbie Henley, Ministry Assistant918-968-2516 Meeting roomChurch Parlor - meeting room is