Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stroud, OK

Live events Stroud — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 5 days ago

(STROUD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stroud calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stroud area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9uvW_0bgSmgL800

3D Archery Fun Shoot bowhunter warmup

Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Cimarron Valley Archery club is hosting a fun Archery 3D Shoot giving out lots of prizes through drawings on Sunday night following the shoot. Everyone is welcome and we have Novelty pop up shoot...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zFTK_0bgSmgL800

Zumba

Luther, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

A curated guide to best classes, academies and dance workshops in Luther, Oklahoma. Bollywood, jazz, contemporary, zumba and all the interesting forms of dance in Luther, Oklahoma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBhVx_0bgSmgL800

Pool Tournament

Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 122 W Broadway St, Cushing, OK

Pool Tournament Sunday 8-29-21 2pm 1st 16 players Ball in Hand Double Elimination $10 entry fee Bar puts in $100 Payouts 1st-3rd

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojjyc_0bgSmgL800

Dance (with DJ Anton)

Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

DJ Anton will keep you dancing into the night at the Meadow Pavilion.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm3FR_0bgSmgL800

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Stroud, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 W 4th St, Stroud, OK

Everyone is welcome to join us for our Grief Share meetings. Contact Debbie Henley, Ministry Assistant918-968-2516 Meeting roomChurch Parlor - meeting room is

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stroud Digest

Stroud Digest

Stroud, OK
32
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Depew, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Luther, OK
City
Stroud, OK
City
Cushing, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dj#Jazz#Cimarron Valley Archery#Archery 3d Shoot#Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy