Morganton, GA

What’s up Morganton: Local events calendar

Morganton Digest
 5 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morganton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AaW5_0bgSmfSP00

Church Lunch - after the 11am service

Blairsville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Please join us in welcoming our New Pastor Marty Padgett and his wife Renee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPko6_0bgSmfSP00

Artist in Residence Dennis Heckes

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us in welcoming glass artist Dennis Heckes as our 3rd Quarter Artist-in-Residence. Artist reception is July 3, 5-7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDabj_0bgSmfSP00

Gerry Herndon at The Boat Dock Bar and Grill at Lake Blue Ridge Marina

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 335 Marina Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

Classic Rock, Country Rock, Classic Country, Motown, Pop Favorite and Originals You may also like the following events from Gerry Herndon Acoustic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpAF7_0bgSmfSP00

Andrew Peterson

Blairsville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 926 Panther Overlook, Blairsville, GA 30512

Andrew Peterson is a singer, songwriter, author, filmmaker, and founder of The Rabbit Room (a non-profit ministry.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmnmw_0bgSmfSP00

3-Day Singles Retreat! Meet Your Match in the GA Mountains!

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: North GA Mountains, Blue Ridge Mountain, GA 30513

Guys, Single Ladies are Waiting to Meet You! It's a 3-Day Retreat in the North Georgia Mountains!

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

