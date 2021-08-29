Scottville events coming soon

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Scottville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scottville area:

Glass Bead Workshop Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 S Harrison St, Ludington, MI

Meredith Hanson will instruct students on the basics of glass bead making (also known as lamp work beads) using MAP gas during this two part workshop (Tuesdays Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m...

Downtown Ludington Chili Walk Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Intersection of Ludington Avenue and North James Street, Ludington, MI 49431

Grab a map and a friend and explore downtown while sampling chili from dozens of participating merchants.

KINDERGARTEN Back to School Night Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 502 W Haight St, Ludington, MI

KINDERGARTEN Back to School Night at Lakeview Elementary School, 502 W Haight St, Ludington, MI 49431, Ludington, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 05:30 pm to 06:30 pm

Church Picnic & Baptism Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5906 W Chauvez Rd, Ludington, MI

COME WORSHIP WITH US @10:30am!!! PICNIC TO FOLLOW. __________________________________ CBC Family & Friends, you are invited! Church Family Picnic, Baptism & BYOPB Where: Mason County Campground ...

Western Michigan Boat RV & Home Show Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 400 W Filer St, Ludington, MI

Whether you’re a new or seasoned boating and outdoor enthusiast, this 3 day spectacular is the place to immerse yourself in the world of recreation! Enjoy the stunning waterfront venue while...