Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood, AR

Live events coming up in Glenwood

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 5 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) Glenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kG3U_0bgSmdgx00

Historic Downtown Farmers Market, Inc.

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Orange St, Hot Springs, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:121 Orange Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFKee_0bgSmdgx00

Blues Brothers "On a Mission from God"

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Blues Brothers "On a Mission from God" at 315 Park Ave, 315 Park Avenue, Hot Springs, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFfLH_0bgSmdgx00

Meet & Greet with Sarah - Arkadelphia

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 2813 Pine Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkadelphia at the Hamburger Barn!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeVxb_0bgSmdgx00

Rhea Lana's of Hot Springs Fall/Winter Family Shopping Sale!

Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4501 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Rhea Lana's of Hot Springs is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!

Learn More

DREAMS The Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

DREAMS The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Hosted By The Legendary Vapors. Event starts at Fri Aug 20 2021 at 07:30 pm and happening at Hot Springs., Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Learn More

Comments / 0

Glenwood Post

Glenwood Post

Glenwood, AR
38
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Glenwood, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Hot Springs, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Park Ave#Orange St Hot Springs#Ar Season#Ar 71923 Meet Greet#Fall Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy