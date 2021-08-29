Live events coming up in Glenwood

(GLENWOOD, AR) Glenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glenwood:

Historic Downtown Farmers Market, Inc. Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Orange St, Hot Springs, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:121 Orange Street

Blues Brothers "On a Mission from God" Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Blues Brothers "On a Mission from God" at 315 Park Ave, 315 Park Avenue, Hot Springs, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Meet & Greet with Sarah - Arkadelphia Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 2813 Pine Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkadelphia at the Hamburger Barn!

Rhea Lana's of Hot Springs Fall/Winter Family Shopping Sale! Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4501 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913

Rhea Lana's of Hot Springs is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!

DREAMS The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

DREAMS The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Hosted By The Legendary Vapors. Event starts at Fri Aug 20 2021 at 07:30 pm and happening at Hot Springs., Fleetwood Mac Tribute