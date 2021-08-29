Cancel
San Saba, TX

Events on the San Saba calendar

San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Saba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19a0zh_0bgSmcoE00

Weinseminar: Weinaromen auf der Spur

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Süß, sauer, schmeckt. Sie wollten schon immer wissen wie man Weine mit mehr als ein oder zwei Worte beschreiben kann?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BsNx_0bgSmcoE00

2021 KBP Annual Golf Tournament

Kingsland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Rangeway Cir, Kingsland, TX 78639

You're invited to attend our annual Golf Tournament at the Legends Golf Course! Our Tournament is unlike any other in the Highland Lakes. Si

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuKow_0bgSmcoE00

Trivia Night Wednesday at Lampasas Beer Market in Lampasas, Texas

Lampasas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 516 Fourth Street, Lampasas, TX 76550

Trivia Night at the Lampasas Beer Market in Lampasas, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1je5Xi_0bgSmcoE00

A Matter of Balance – Lampasas

Lampasas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Do you have a FEAR of Falling? Do you stay home and avoid being active? Learn what YOU can DO to MANAGE your fear. A Matter of Balance Class is free but space is limited. Topics covered include...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOGzU_0bgSmcoE00

Two Tons Of Steel

Bend, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 438 County Rd 436, Bend, TX

Two tons of Steel takes the stage at 7pm The Dom Cours Band plays from 3-6pm Open Mic from 11-3pm. Call the Store to reserve tables. 325-628-3523. WE HAVE A POOL THAT LOOKS TO THE STAGE. BRING A...

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba, TX
With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

