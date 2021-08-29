Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are lining up on the Charleston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

RICH GENES PRESENTS: Tripstar Performing Live Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 815 Main Street, Greenwood, MS 38930

September 25th RICH GENES Presents: Tripstar Live @ Main Attraction 815 Main St. Greenwood, MS. Hosted By Woa Woa. DJ Black & Wild

Day of Mindfulness (Sunday) Batesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Towles Road, Batesville, MS 38606

Come for a day of mindfulness and peace (for fully vaccinated friends & children under 12 years old)

St Peter COGIC 97th Anniversary Mc Carley, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6943 County Road 282, McCarley, MS 38943

Join us as we celebrate 97 years of ministry in the McCarley and surrounding areas! Guest Speaker - Elder Henry Ingram

Mick Kolassa Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 235 Yazoo Ave, Clarksdale, MS

Share an intimate evening with Mick Kolassa . Enjoy songs from the new release WASTED YOUTH as well as all your favorites!

Stop The Violence Comedy Show Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 Hwy 7, Greenwood, MS 38930

Stop The Violence Comedy Show Sept 3, 2021 Featuring Marcus Combs, Toya Free, Jay Fizzle, Mo Eazy and Fulvia Come party with a purpose!