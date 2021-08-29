Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MS

Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are lining up on the Charleston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7Nou_0bgSmbvV00

RICH GENES PRESENTS: Tripstar Performing Live

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 815 Main Street, Greenwood, MS 38930

September 25th RICH GENES Presents: Tripstar Live @ Main Attraction 815 Main St. Greenwood, MS. Hosted By Woa Woa. DJ Black & Wild

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XIYo_0bgSmbvV00

Day of Mindfulness (Sunday)

Batesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Towles Road, Batesville, MS 38606

Come for a day of mindfulness and peace (for fully vaccinated friends & children under 12 years old)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlUSX_0bgSmbvV00

St Peter COGIC 97th Anniversary

Mc Carley, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6943 County Road 282, McCarley, MS 38943

Join us as we celebrate 97 years of ministry in the McCarley and surrounding areas! Guest Speaker - Elder Henry Ingram

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qheR2_0bgSmbvV00

Mick Kolassa

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 235 Yazoo Ave, Clarksdale, MS

Share an intimate evening with Mick Kolassa . Enjoy songs from the new release WASTED YOUTH as well as all your favorites!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiJj8_0bgSmbvV00

Stop The Violence Comedy Show

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 Hwy 7, Greenwood, MS 38930

Stop The Violence Comedy Show Sept 3, 2021 Featuring Marcus Combs, Toya Free, Jay Fizzle, Mo Eazy and Fulvia Come party with a purpose!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Charleston News Beat

Charleston News Beat

Charleston, MS
65
Followers
203
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Batesville, MS
Government
City
Batesville, MS
City
Greenwood, MS
City
Mccarley, MS
City
Charleston, MS
Greenwood, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dj#County Road#Stand Up Comedy#Dj Black Wild Starts#Yazoo Ave#Fulvia Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy