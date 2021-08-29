Spicer calendar: What's coming up

(SPICER, MN) Spicer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

Railroad Days Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 Highway 71 NE, Willmar, MN 56201

Come and see Historical Exhibits, Presentations, Rail Fairs Tours and more!

Baile Gigante! Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 2707 Arena Drive, Willmar, MN 56201

Sapito Entertainment presents to you A.B. Quintanilla lll and Los Kumbia All Starz , Obzesion and Los Lobos Norteños! VIP Contact 3202950173

Apple Fest by Bethesda Foundation Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 901 Willmar Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN 56201

Join Bethesda Foundation for a day of family fun as we celebrate the beginning of Bethesda's 125th anniversary!

Proprioceptive Seekers: Why Your Child Head Bangs and Oral Seeks Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake Avenue North, Spicer, MN 56288

Join us as Dr. Ashley shares insight into proprioceptive seeking and why your child may head bang and oral seek.

Thriving in a Changing World: Regional Early Childhood Conference Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9916 Lake Avenue South, Spicer, MN 56288

We have all experienced “A Changing World”! Join us for learning, personal growth, and new strategies for supporting children and families.