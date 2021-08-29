Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spicer, MN

Spicer calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 5 days ago

(SPICER, MN) Spicer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OArRc_0bgSma2m00

Railroad Days

Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 Highway 71 NE, Willmar, MN 56201

Come and see Historical Exhibits, Presentations, Rail Fairs Tours and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdJ29_0bgSma2m00

Baile Gigante!

Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 2707 Arena Drive, Willmar, MN 56201

Sapito Entertainment presents to you A.B. Quintanilla lll and Los Kumbia All Starz , Obzesion and Los Lobos Norteños! VIP Contact 3202950173

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bv4z5_0bgSma2m00

Apple Fest by Bethesda Foundation

Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 901 Willmar Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN 56201

Join Bethesda Foundation for a day of family fun as we celebrate the beginning of Bethesda's 125th anniversary!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHYNT_0bgSma2m00

Proprioceptive Seekers: Why Your Child Head Bangs and Oral Seeks

Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake Avenue North, Spicer, MN 56288

Join us as Dr. Ashley shares insight into proprioceptive seeking and why your child may head bang and oral seek.

Learn More

Thriving in a Changing World: Regional Early Childhood Conference

Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9916 Lake Avenue South, Spicer, MN 56288

We have all experienced “A Changing World”! Join us for learning, personal growth, and new strategies for supporting children and families.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Spicer Updates

Spicer Updates

Spicer, MN
14
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willmar, MN
City
Spicer, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Sapito Entertainment#Bethesda Foundation
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.b. Quintanilla
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy