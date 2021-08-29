Cancel
Linn, MO

Events on the Linn calendar

Linn Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LINN, MO) Linn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Linn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cy2FV_0bgSmYEC00

Walk to Expose Targeting- Missouri State Capitol

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101

"Walk to Expose Targeting" is a monthly awareness campaign created and promoted by Surveillance and Harassment Survivors Alliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMImJ_0bgSmYEC00

Rally For Justice!

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 West High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Event is being put on to bring awareness to the Kevin Strickland & Lamar Johnson cases out of Missouri! Both men are wrongfully convicted!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aujZ_0bgSmYEC00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCfNN_0bgSmYEC00

Jacob Bryant live in Jefferson City for K9's on the Front Line-MO

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1616 Oilwell Road, #Suite B, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Jacob Bryant and David Baker are performing one night in Jefferson City, Missouri, to help raise funds for K9's on the Front Line-Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZpuD_0bgSmYEC00

2021 Jefferson City Walk to End Alzheimer's

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Memorial Park Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65101

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

