Butler, GA

Live events Butler — what’s coming up

Butler Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) Butler is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuCbS_0bgSmXLT00

PERFORMANCE ACADEMY CHRISTMAS - Evening Show

Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 Dr. BT Rainey Street, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Performance Academy's "Gettin' in the Mood for Christmas" is a hometown favorite and a highly anticipated event each Christmas season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9Zar_0bgSmXLT00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Columbus, Columbus, GA 31801

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2udN_0bgSmXLT00

Retirement Reception for Ed Alverson

Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 628 N Church St, Thomaston, GA

Ed Alverson is retiring after 16 years with the Fletcher-Day Family. Drop by and wish Ed well in his retirement between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aw8oY_0bgSmXLT00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Columbus, Columbus, GA 31801

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRFWW_0bgSmXLT00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Columbus

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Columbus, GA 31801

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Retirement#Virtual Event#Christmas
