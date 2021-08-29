Live events Butler — what’s coming up
(BUTLER, GA) Butler is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Butler area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 102 Dr. BT Rainey Street, Buena Vista, GA 31803
Performance Academy's "Gettin' in the Mood for Christmas" is a hometown favorite and a highly anticipated event each Christmas season.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Columbus, Columbus, GA 31801
FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 628 N Church St, Thomaston, GA
Ed Alverson is retiring after 16 years with the Fletcher-Day Family. Drop by and wish Ed well in his retirement between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Columbus, Columbus, GA 31801
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Columbus, GA 31801
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
