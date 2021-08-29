Coming soon: Blanding events

(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

Service for Ima Jean Pedigo Pleasant View, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

View Ima Jean Pedigo's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

2021 Lone Cone Legacy Trust Harvest Celebration Egnar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1555 Summit Street, Norwood, CO 81325

The Harvest Celebration is BACK! We are so excited to gather with our community and enjoy food, drinks, and a silent auction!

Utah Mighty 5 National Parks Limousine Tour from Las Vegas Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Confirmation will be received at time of booking Not wheelchair accessible Stroller accessible Near public transport Most travellers can participate This experience requires good weather. If it’s...