Sutton, WV

Sutton calendar: Coming events

Sutton News Beat
 5 days ago

(SUTTON, WV) Sutton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sutton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w75CK_0bgSmVa100

Picking Apples Canvas Class

Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 N River Ave, Weston, WV

Please send us message or give us a call with any questions or sign ups!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZiqB_0bgSmVa100

Funeral service

Cowen, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 Railroad Ave W, Cowen, WV

Here is Roger Dean Hamrick’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Roger Dean Hamrick of Calvin, West...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHabR_0bgSmVa100

Branch Management School Series

Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

More than ever before, today’s the branch management team is faced with a multitude of challenges and opportunities. Successful banks have branch leaders who are focused on motivating and engaging...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goGcJ_0bgSmVa100

Couples Golf

Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

Take date night to the fairway! Join us at the Palmer course for couples golf on Sundays in August starting at 4pm. Admission includes 9-Holes, 1 on course drink, and weekly prizes. Non-Members...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvSmw_0bgSmVa100

Haunted Nights Paranormal Events "A Night at The Haunted Haymond House"

Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 South Stonewall Street, Sutton, WV 26601

The Haunted Nights Crew presents "An Evening of History and Haunts at The Haunted Haymond House" with Special Guest Dave Spinks

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

