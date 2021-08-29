Live events coming up in West Point

(WEST POINT, NE) West Point is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Point area:

Memorial Service Tekamah, NE

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 L St, Tekamah, NE

Find the obituary of Thelma Joyce Grass (1944 - 2021) from Tekamah, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Blencoe, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

Seventy-Four Tools for Good Living Schuyler, NE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

A spiritual journey through Chapter 4 of The Rule of Benedict. These tools you will not find in Home Depot. You will find them in your own home, right at your fingertips. With these tools you will...

(ELC) Safe With You Series - Fremont Fremont, NE

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Address: 1206 W 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025

Safety Training: The licensee/director/teachers must complete training developed by the Early Childhood Training Center on Sudden Unexplain

SHAKESPEARE OUTDOORS! Wakefield, NE

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 Main St, Wakefield, NE

Immerse yourself in some SHAKESPEARE at the Little Red Hen Theatre! Over the course of four workshops, participants will work with guest artist DawnMarie Moe to explore Shakespeare’s words through...