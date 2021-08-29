Ballinger events coming up
(BALLINGER, TX) Live events are coming to Ballinger.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ballinger:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 2460 Dena Drive, San Angelo, TX 76909
Robert Lawson presents 'Economic Freedom and the Wealth and Health of Nations .'
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 19 East Concho Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903
Your Favorite Whispanic, Jon "Polar Bear" Gonzalez comes to San Angelo for one night!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
North Runnels Hospital and Hendrick Blood Bank are teaming up again to bring the Blood donation bus back to Winters. Come and donate anytime between 11 am - 5 pm on August 30. 500 S. Main Next to...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 210 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX
MG Bailey plays The Deadhorse at The Deadhorse, 210 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903, San Angelo, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 1 Love Street, San Angelo, TX 76903
2nd Chance Prom Benefiting Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services
