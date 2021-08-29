Cancel
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger events coming up

Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Live events are coming to Ballinger.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Jl0X_0bgSmToZ00

FMI Public Speaker Series at ASU - Robert Lawson

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2460 Dena Drive, San Angelo, TX 76909

Robert Lawson presents 'Economic Freedom and the Wealth and Health of Nations .'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1UC3_0bgSmToZ00

Polar Bear Comedy: One Night in San Angelo

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 19 East Concho Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903

Your Favorite Whispanic, Jon "Polar Bear" Gonzalez comes to San Angelo for one night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmoKc_0bgSmToZ00

End of Summer Blood Drive

Winters, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

North Runnels Hospital and Hendrick Blood Bank are teaming up again to bring the Blood donation bus back to Winters. Come and donate anytime between 11 am - 5 pm on August 30. 500 S. Main Next to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS3bI_0bgSmToZ00

MG Bailey plays The Deadhorse

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

MG Bailey plays The Deadhorse at The Deadhorse, 210 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903, San Angelo, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoxGv_0bgSmToZ00

2nd Chance Prom: Be Your Own Super Hero

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Love Street, San Angelo, TX 76903

2nd Chance Prom Benefiting Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

