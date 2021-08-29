Live events Cherokee Village — what’s coming up

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:

City Council Meeting — Cave City, Arkansas Cave City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

City Council meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month unless rescheduled around a holiday. Meetings are held at 7:00 pm at City Hall.

Whine & Dine 2021 Pocahontas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 51 James Ranch Road, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Join us for a night of food, drinks, music, hayrides, and more! All proceeds go to to the unwanted animals in Randolph County!

Gallerieeröffung mit Vernissage von Claudius Sutschek Powhatan, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei

AEL Orientation in West Plains West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 605 W Main St, West Plains, MO

Orientation is August 31-September 2 in West Plains. Students are required to attend all sessions before enrolling in class. Orientation is for anyone interested in preparing to take the HiSet...

Hays Supermarket Ad from 08/25/2021 Walnut Ridge, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 SW Front St, Walnut Ridge, AR

Current Hays Supermarket ad for this week. Check out special sales and deals! Preview Hays Supermarket ad, flyer for next week ⭐ Plan your Shopping ahead with Rabato