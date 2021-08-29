Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee Village, AR

Live events Cherokee Village — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 5 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiF5z_0bgSmSvq00

City Council Meeting — Cave City, Arkansas

Cave City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

City Council meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month unless rescheduled around a holiday. Meetings are held at 7:00 pm at City Hall.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9eKv_0bgSmSvq00

Whine & Dine 2021

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 51 James Ranch Road, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Join us for a night of food, drinks, music, hayrides, and more! All proceeds go to to the unwanted animals in Randolph County!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoeDQ_0bgSmSvq00

Gallerieeröffung mit Vernissage von Claudius Sutschek

Powhatan, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDlNf_0bgSmSvq00

AEL Orientation in West Plains

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 605 W Main St, West Plains, MO

Orientation is August 31-September 2 in West Plains. Students are required to attend all sessions before enrolling in class. Orientation is for anyone interested in preparing to take the HiSet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l71t_0bgSmSvq00

Hays Supermarket Ad from 08/25/2021

Walnut Ridge, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 SW Front St, Walnut Ridge, AR

Current Hays Supermarket ad for this week. Check out special sales and deals! Preview Hays Supermarket ad, flyer for next week ⭐ Plan your Shopping ahead with Rabato

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
69
Followers
253
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Ridge, AR
City
Cherokee Village, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Pocahontas, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Animals#City Council#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy