Milbank, SD

Milbank calendar: Coming events

Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 5 days ago

(MILBANK, SD) Milbank is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milbank:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Pbyb_0bgSmR3700

Double Digits Club (5th & 6th Grade)

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Kids in 5th and 6th grades are welcome to come after school to enjoy time with friends. We will read a book together monthly. Come as early as 3:30pm. Mondays 4:00 - 5:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bzq0W_0bgSmR3700

BLS Instructor Renewal &/or Candidate Monitoring for AHA

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for American Heart Association Instructor renewal or monitoring of candidate's validation of skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YFaI_0bgSmR3700

Menopause The Musical

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kfxc_0bgSmR3700

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gd87M_0bgSmR3700

Eclipse at Lake Traverse Resort | Outdoor Show

Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11854 Lake Rd, Browns Valley, MN

Eclipse will be performing at Lake Traverse Resort on Aug 28th, 2021. Show starts at 9:00! Eclipse is a longtime working band, playing shows throughout the Midwest. The band and crew bring live...

Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

