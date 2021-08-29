Milbank calendar: Coming events

(MILBANK, SD) Milbank is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milbank:

Double Digits Club (5th & 6th Grade) Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Kids in 5th and 6th grades are welcome to come after school to enjoy time with friends. We will read a book together monthly. Come as early as 3:30pm. Mondays 4:00 - 5:00

BLS Instructor Renewal &/or Candidate Monitoring for AHA Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for American Heart Association Instructor renewal or monitoring of candidate's validation of skills.

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

Eclipse at Lake Traverse Resort | Outdoor Show Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11854 Lake Rd, Browns Valley, MN

Eclipse will be performing at Lake Traverse Resort on Aug 28th, 2021. Show starts at 9:00! Eclipse is a longtime working band, playing shows throughout the Midwest. The band and crew bring live...