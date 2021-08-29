Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AL

Camden events calendar

Posted by 
Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are coming to Camden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

Jeff & Capri's Wedding Shower

Thomasville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5435 Alabama 5, Thomasville, AL 36784

Join us as we celebrate the union of two families. William and Taylor will become one!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1npd_0bgSmQAO00

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

A place where we share an intimate space with God. We will come together in prayer, Will discuss our issues, destroy yokes & leave free.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000raA_0bgSmQAO00

French Impressions

Camden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Broad Street, Camden, AL 36726

Harvest Arts presents an evening of music centered around France. Chamber music and an art gallery…don’t miss out on this night to remember!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DerIs_0bgSmQAO00

Five Rivers District Camporee

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

We are using some of the official Scottish Games activities, with a Scouting twist to encourage all minds, bodies, and abilities.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
43
Followers
208
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, AL
Government
Camden, AL
Government
City
Grove Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Camden, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Al 36784 Join#Al 36726 Harvest Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy