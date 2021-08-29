Camden events calendar

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are coming to Camden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

Jeff & Capri's Wedding Shower Thomasville, AL

Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5435 Alabama 5, Thomasville, AL 36784

Join us as we celebrate the union of two families. William and Taylor will become one!

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk Selma, AL

Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

A place where we share an intimate space with God. We will come together in prayer, Will discuss our issues, destroy yokes & leave free.

French Impressions Camden, AL

Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Broad Street, Camden, AL 36726

Harvest Arts presents an evening of music centered around France. Chamber music and an art gallery…don’t miss out on this night to remember!

Five Rivers District Camporee Grove Hill, AL

Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

We are using some of the official Scottish Games activities, with a Scouting twist to encourage all minds, bodies, and abilities.