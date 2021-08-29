Cancel
Eutawville, SC

Live events Eutawville — what’s coming up

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Live events are coming to Eutawville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eutawville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLPh4_0bgSmPHf00

Berkeley Invitational

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

54 hole stroke play tournament hosted by Berkeley Country Club with Championship and Men's Divisions. Has been played annually for over 50 years.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0BGZ_0bgSmPHf00

5th Annual "I Love Someone With Sickle Cell" Family Day

Vance, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 465 Camden Road, Vance, SC 29163

Promoting awareness about Sickle Cell Disease and how it affects our community and celebrating warriors who are in the fight daily!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZUKm_0bgSmPHf00

MHS Fedora & Denim Afterparty: Class of 1980s and 1990s

Manning, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 5973 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning, SC 29102

Come party with the Class of 80s & 90s Class tables can be purchased at $250 and individual tickets for $20.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oZLM_0bgSmPHf00

blue's Fun Nite - Open Mic, Karaoke

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1141 S Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC

Enjoy Open Mic, Karaoke, and DJ! Bring your instruments and/or microphones for open mic - there will be some guitars and mics available. Music & Fun for everyone! Guests are welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sMjk_0bgSmPHf00

Morning Worship August 29, 2021

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 306 West Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Join us on the fifth Sunday of August for our Women's Missionary Society worship service.

Learn More

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

