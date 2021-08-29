Live events Eutawville — what’s coming up

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Live events are coming to Eutawville.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eutawville:

Berkeley Invitational Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 772 Exeter Plantation Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

54 hole stroke play tournament hosted by Berkeley Country Club with Championship and Men's Divisions. Has been played annually for over 50 years.

5th Annual "I Love Someone With Sickle Cell" Family Day Vance, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 465 Camden Road, Vance, SC 29163

Promoting awareness about Sickle Cell Disease and how it affects our community and celebrating warriors who are in the fight daily!

MHS Fedora & Denim Afterparty: Class of 1980s and 1990s Manning, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 5973 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning, SC 29102

Come party with the Class of 80s & 90s Class tables can be purchased at $250 and individual tickets for $20.

blue's Fun Nite - Open Mic, Karaoke Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1141 S Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC

Enjoy Open Mic, Karaoke, and DJ! Bring your instruments and/or microphones for open mic - there will be some guitars and mics available. Music & Fun for everyone! Guests are welcome!

Morning Worship August 29, 2021 Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 306 West Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Join us on the fifth Sunday of August for our Women's Missionary Society worship service.