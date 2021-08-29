Galivants Ferry events coming soon

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Galivants Ferry calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galivants Ferry:

Waccamaw Ducks Unlimited Brickyard Bash at Thompson Farm! Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Brickyard Place, Conway, SC 29527

For the first time ever Waccamaw Ducks Unlimited is bringing you the Brickyard Bash at Thompson Farm!

Total Money Makeover Conway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 763 SC-905, Conway, SC

The Total Money Makeover shows you how to stop accepting debt as normal, eliminate it forever in small increments, and build the financial future you deserve in seven steps. Join us for this four...

VIP Petcare at Petsense Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2803 Church St., Conway, SC 29526

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Loose Ends Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 9th Ave, Aynor, SC

Meets each Tuesday at 10am to discuss and learn about knitting, crocheting, or whatever yarn craft you're working on. Beginner training for knitting/crocheting is also available.

International Overdose Awareness Day Recognition and Vigil Conway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 16th Ave, Conway, SC

Join FAVOR Grand Strand in this memorial vigil to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day