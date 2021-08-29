Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galivants Ferry, SC

Galivants Ferry events coming soon

Posted by 
Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 5 days ago

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Galivants Ferry calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galivants Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qOyt_0bgSmOeA00

Waccamaw Ducks Unlimited Brickyard Bash at Thompson Farm!

Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Brickyard Place, Conway, SC 29527

For the first time ever Waccamaw Ducks Unlimited is bringing you the Brickyard Bash at Thompson Farm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftzg8_0bgSmOeA00

Total Money Makeover

Conway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 763 SC-905, Conway, SC

The Total Money Makeover shows you how to stop accepting debt as normal, eliminate it forever in small increments, and build the financial future you deserve in seven steps. Join us for this four...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKp0l_0bgSmOeA00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2803 Church St., Conway, SC 29526

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ofpL_0bgSmOeA00

Loose Ends

Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 9th Ave, Aynor, SC

Meets each Tuesday at 10am to discuss and learn about knitting, crocheting, or whatever yarn craft you're working on. Beginner training for knitting/crocheting is also available.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcy3y_0bgSmOeA00

International Overdose Awareness Day Recognition and Vigil

Conway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 16th Ave, Conway, SC

Join FAVOR Grand Strand in this memorial vigil to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Learn More

Comments / 0

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry, SC
50
Followers
236
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aynor, SC
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Government
City
Galivants Ferry, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Knitting#Waccamaw Ducks#Thompson Farm#Sc 29526 Community#Sc Meets#Sc Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy