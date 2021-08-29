Cancel
Corning, AR

Events on the Corning calendar

Corning Journal
 5 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Corning has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corning:

Noah by Sight and Sound Theatres @ The James Junction

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 Hoelscher Ln, Pocahontas, AR

Explore all upcoming noah events in Pocahontas, Arkansas, find information & tickets for upcoming noah events happening in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

Sutton Free Will Baptist Church Homecoming

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR

Phone Number: (417) 880-3689 Email Address: newheartquartet@gmail.com Ezekiel 36:26 "I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Paragould, AR 72450

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

2021 Poplar Bluff Masonic Youth Father Daughter Ball

Poplar Bluff, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 301 South 5th Street, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

The Poplar Bluff Masonic Youth Father Daughter Ball is back and ready to bring you another special night with memories to last a lifetime.

Randolph County Farmers Market

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

