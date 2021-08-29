Ticonderoga events calendar

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Ticonderoga calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ticonderoga:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (20th Anniversary) Whitehall, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 123 Poultney St, Whitehall, NY

Have you seen this wizard? Well you can, at Palace Nova Cinemas Prospect on Sunday August 29 for only $10! It’s the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, so we are...

Fort Ticonderoga's Heroic Maze: A Corn Maze Adventure Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Ages: 0 and up Cost: See web site for pricing Parking: No Features: Can you conquer our corn maze? Share time with family and friends while exploring this 6 acre unique corn maze designed in the...

SCAREFEST VERGENNES! Vergennes, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 Main Street, Vergennes, VT 05491

SCAREFEST at The Vergennes Opera House: Double Feature & Dance Party

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — Hello Burlington Middlebury, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will be making an in-person comeback for its 7th Annual Festival this coming August 25-29 in Middlebury. The Festival will feature a robust lineup of 100...

Open House Mixer at Whitehall Chamber Whitehall, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce would like to invite all Business Owners and Residents of Whitehall to an Open House Mixer at the new Chamber Office! We will be serving complimentary Wine, Beer...