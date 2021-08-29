Cancel
Telluride, CO

Telluride calendar: What's coming up

Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 5 days ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Telluride calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

Zumba! Dance Fitness Class — Silverton Creative District

Silverton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1160 Snowden, Silverton, CO

Every Monday and Wednesday, join local Zumba instructor, Maika Christensen, for an hour of Zumba! 6pm at the basketball court (blacktop) in fair weather or the gym for inclement weather. Zumba is...

Hunny B's Rhapsody

Lake City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 300 Silver Street, Lake City, CO 81235

Cindy Bissell and her daughter Chelsea have formed a new group and it will be totally entertaining.

Karate- August 2021 - Ouray, CO 2021

Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 614 5th St, Ouray, CO

Description This class is closed to registration. Join us for Karate with Sensei Burkhard Feierabend. We offer unlimited monthly classes, with tuition due the 1st of the month. You may attend in...

AJ Lee and Blue Summit

Ridgway, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 604 Clinton St, Ridgway, CO

AJ Lee and Blue Summit, a bluegrass band led by singer, songwriter, and mandolinist, AJ Lee, has been the darling of the North Bay, California bluegrass scene since their first appearance in Santa...

The Freddy Jones Band à Colorado Springs à Sheridan Opera House

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Sheridan Arts Foundation presents The Freddy Jones Band live in concert at the historic Sheridan Opera House on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. After hitting 'tickets,' click on...

With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

