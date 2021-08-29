Live events on the horizon in Munising

(MUNISING, MI) Live events are lining up on the Munising calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Munising:

Shipwreck Tour Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

Men's Soccer at Northern Michigan - Exhibition Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

Jon Garver is ready to answer any questions you have about Men's Soccer at Northern Michigan - Exhibition.

1st District Pictured Rocks Sunset Cruise Munising, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Drive, Munising, MI 49862

Join the 1st District Republicans for the first ever Pictured Rocks Sunset Cruise.

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Private House Concert Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The final show of our mini-tour is at a private event in Marquette, Michigan.