Marlette, MI

Live events coming up in Marlette

Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Marlette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eolFC_0bgSmJEX00

Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's!

Kingston, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5795 Sanilac Rd, Kingston, MI

Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's! is on Facebook. To connect with Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bmf7e_0bgSmJEX00

Imlay City Farmers Market

Imlay City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St, Imlay City, MI

This event listing provided for the Imlay City community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuefZ_0bgSmJEX00

Mayville COSA (MI-05)

Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

ISO of COSA • 539 W Commerce Street, Suite 1496 • Dallas, TX 75208 (866) 899-COSA (2672) • info@cosa-recovery.org © 2007–2021 International Service Organization of COSA, Inc. All rights reserved...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yCkx_0bgSmJEX00

Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Walk - Restoring Hope!

Sandusky, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 210 North Dawson Street, Sandusky, MI 48471

Restoring Hope Fund Raiser! Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness—Desmond Tutu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8Oha_0bgSmJEX00

Story Time at the Splash Pad

Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Caro, MI

Join Miss Randi at Bieth Park for Outdoor Storytime. We will read books and play. If the weather is good, you many want to bring your swimming suit in case you want to splash afterwards! Meet us...

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

