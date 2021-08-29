Russell calendar: Events coming up

(RUSSELL, KS) Live events are lining up on the Russell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russell:

Outdoor Pops Concert--Broadway Tonight! Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join the Hays Symphony at the Hays Pavilion for its opening concert of the season! Featuring Broadway show tunes from Hamilton, Wicked, Chorus Line, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof and...

The Boss Baby: Family Business Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:47 PM

Address: 629 N Main St, Russell, KS

Now adults, Tim Templeton is a stay-at-home dad for two adorable daughters, while his estranged brother, Ted, is a big-shot CEO. They come together in an unexpected way when they take a magical...

Plainville High All-School Reunion Plainville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663

All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!

TCHS Volleyball at Russell Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

TCHS Volleyball at Russell is on Facebook. To connect with TCHS Volleyball at Russell, join Facebook today.

The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 121 E 8th St, Hays, KS

It’s bedtime for Toto’s puppies, but not before they get a story. And of course, Toto has his own spin on what happened when that twister took them far away from their Kansas farm. Please bring a...