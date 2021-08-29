Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco, TX

Live events Blanco — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFebI_0bgSmHT500

Fiber Arts

Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join a group of fiber arts enthusiasts for crocheting, kitting, and more. Bring a project you are working on or start a new one. Beginners and experts are welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZjUB_0bgSmHT500

SUNDAY GOSPEL OPEN JAM

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: 3971 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

Friends, if you've been to Riley's Resurrected you've probably seen our new stage "Rounback" 🎤🎶🎸 This beautiful stage is surrounded by beautiful Oak 🌳 trees, and it is where we hold the Sunset...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VSOs_0bgSmHT500

Beekeeping 101 Experience: Fundraiser Pricing $1500

Johnson City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3672 Blue Ridge Drive, Johnson City, TX 78636

For the first time ever, for up to 4 people, we are offering the exciting opportunity to experience and learn about the art of beekeeping!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyUpU_0bgSmHT500

2021-Justin Trevino at The Kendall County Fair

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 6720 US-281, Blanco, TX

2021-Justin Trevino at The Kendall County Fair at Kendall County Fair Assoc, 1307 River Rd, Boerne, TX 78006, Boerne, United States on Sat Sep 04 2021 at 11:45 pm to Sun Sep 05 2021 at 01:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCKOu_0bgSmHT500

Dam Fine Car Show & Sunday Drive

Canyon Lake, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3210 N Park Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Enter your favorite set of wheels in the Dam Fine Car Show and end the day with a Dam Fine Sunday Drive across dam!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
32
Followers
241
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Canyon Lake, TX
City
Blanco, TX
City
Boerne, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#3971 Farm To Market 32#Tx Friends#The Kendall County Fair#Sun Sep#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy