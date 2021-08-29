Live events Blanco — what’s coming up
(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanco:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Join a group of fiber arts enthusiasts for crocheting, kitting, and more. Bring a project you are working on or start a new one. Beginners and experts are welcome.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM
Address: 3971 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX
Friends, if you've been to Riley's Resurrected you've probably seen our new stage "Rounback" 🎤🎶🎸 This beautiful stage is surrounded by beautiful Oak 🌳 trees, and it is where we hold the Sunset...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 3672 Blue Ridge Drive, Johnson City, TX 78636
For the first time ever, for up to 4 people, we are offering the exciting opportunity to experience and learn about the art of beekeeping!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 6720 US-281, Blanco, TX
2021-Justin Trevino at The Kendall County Fair at Kendall County Fair Assoc, 1307 River Rd, Boerne, TX 78006, Boerne, United States on Sat Sep 04 2021 at 11:45 pm to Sun Sep 05 2021 at 01:00 am
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 3210 N Park Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Enter your favorite set of wheels in the Dam Fine Car Show and end the day with a Dam Fine Sunday Drive across dam!
Comments / 0