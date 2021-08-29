Live events on the horizon in Gold Beach

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

Baptisms at the River Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: N Bank Chetco River Rd, Brookings, OR

Join us on AUGUST 29th from 4pm-8pm at Alfred Loeb State Park (in day use areas 1 & 2) for Adult and children's baptisms in the Chetco River. Fellowship/cookout time to follow. Due to the spike in...

Two Beethoven Violin Sonatas: Gearhart/Lee Port Orford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington Street, Port Orford, OR 97465

Fritz Gearhart, violin and Genevieve Lee, piano perform two sonatas by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Okaidja Afroso in concert Smith River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 North Indian Road, Smith River, CA 95567

Soulful music, story, and dance that embody the human experience!

The POG Meeting Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington St, Port Orford, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

Read to Darby Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Book a special time for your child to read one-on-one to Darby, our trained canine reading companion. This opportunity is great for any child learning to read, but might be particularly enticing...