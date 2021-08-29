Cancel
Gold Beach, OR

Live events on the horizon in Gold Beach

Gold Beach Voice
 5 days ago

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmLEW_0bgSmGaM00

Baptisms at the River

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: N Bank Chetco River Rd, Brookings, OR

Join us on AUGUST 29th from 4pm-8pm at Alfred Loeb State Park (in day use areas 1 & 2) for Adult and children's baptisms in the Chetco River. Fellowship/cookout time to follow. Due to the spike in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAfGp_0bgSmGaM00

Two Beethoven Violin Sonatas: Gearhart/Lee

Port Orford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington Street, Port Orford, OR 97465

Fritz Gearhart, violin and Genevieve Lee, piano perform two sonatas by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kg15k_0bgSmGaM00

Okaidja Afroso in concert

Smith River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 North Indian Road, Smith River, CA 95567

Soulful music, story, and dance that embody the human experience!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XT1hR_0bgSmGaM00

The POG Meeting

Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington St, Port Orford, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x63yi_0bgSmGaM00

Read to Darby

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Book a special time for your child to read one-on-one to Darby, our trained canine reading companion. This opportunity is great for any child learning to read, but might be particularly enticing...

Learn More

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
