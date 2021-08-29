Cancel
Hinckley, MN

Hinckley calendar: What's coming up

Hinckley Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HINCKLEY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hinckley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hinckley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8vy2_0bgSmFhd00

Pop Up Studio- Christmas Edition (Paint Your Own Pottery)

Pine City, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 620 8th Avenue Southwest, Pine City, MN 55063

Join us for a night of glazing this ceramic lighted truck with tree. Grab a coffee and have a fun. Makes a GREAT Christmas gift too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPGii_0bgSmFhd00

NLVRHA Clinic and Show

Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN

NLVRHA Clinic and Show is on Facebook. To connect with NLVRHA Clinic and Show, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEXCk_0bgSmFhd00

Succulent Plant Pots Class $55

Mora, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2752 215th Ave, Mora, MN

This is a two-part class taught by Debrisware Pottery Arts and Crafts. SESSION ONE Friday August 27th 6pm you will form and glaze THREE succulent pots. Then the pots will be fired, and returned to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqkhF_0bgSmFhd00

50th Vasaloppet Fundraiser and Social

Mora, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 674 Fish Lake Drive, Mora, MN 55051

A whole new date and format for our annual fundraiser.

Hummingbird Wars Patio Watch Party

Mora, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2752 215th Ave, Mora, MN

The hummingbirds are at their peak activity level. The adults are teaching the babies how to use the feeders, as well as showing them how to be ornery, territorial, sassy, and really entertaining...

