Carrollton, MO

Carrollton events coming soon

Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 5 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Live events are coming to Carrollton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrollton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDrBu_0bgSmEou00

Die Apfelbachs - Eine Odenwälder Familie

Breckenridge, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Josef-Sartorius Straße 1, 64625 Bensheim

Theater-Soap Folge 1: "Der Bub muß aus dem Haus"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWRhU_0bgSmEou00

66th Lexington Old Homes Tour

Lexington, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 South 11th Street, Lexington, MO 64067

Tour several historic homes and buildings, plus three museums. Optional add-on EXCLUSIVE BRUNCH at Linwood Lawn in Lexington, Missouri!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLrHA_0bgSmEou00

So,26.09.21 Wanderdate Bügeleisen, Hundsköpfe und Opfersteine für 50+

Norborne, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:01 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Address: Staatsstraße 44, 64668 Rimbach

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aA6E_0bgSmEou00

"Meine 50 spanischen Cousinen" - eine szenische Lesung mit Musik

Breckenridge, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Josef-Sartorius Straße 1, 64625 Bensheim

"Meine 50 spanischen Cousinen" - eine szenische Lesung mit Musik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcEj5_0bgSmEou00

A Drop of Dublin Downtown

Chillicothe, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 707 Webster Street, Chillicothe, MO 64601

2nd annual Drop of Dublin in beautiful downtown Chillicothe, MO on Webster Street. September 17, 2021.

