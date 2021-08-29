Deer River calendar: What's coming up

(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deer River:

Iron Range Solar 101 Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Learn about Solar United Neighbors' co-op launching on the Iron Range at the YMCA in Grand Rapids, MN. About this event Learn about solar energy and its benefits for your home, or small business...

Sunday Fun Day Cass Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 6810 US-2, Cass Lake, MN

You are invited to a luncheon honoring Leech Lake Law Enforcement Officers and their families at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake. Activities also include: cake walk, snow cones, ring toss, yard...

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Course - Walker MN Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 407 Front St, Walker, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Walker, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

Dean Z | Elvis Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids, MN

VIP Pre-show dinner available! When Dean Z was 3, the documentary “This Is Elvis” was being broadcast on television. He immediately cleared the coffee table, jumped on top of it and started trying...

Buckcherry (18+) Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy Buckcherry & Hinder tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.