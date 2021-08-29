Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deer River, MN

Deer River calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 5 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deer River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIWvy_0bgSmDwB00

Iron Range Solar 101

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Learn about Solar United Neighbors' co-op launching on the Iron Range at the YMCA in Grand Rapids, MN. About this event Learn about solar energy and its benefits for your home, or small business...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33s6IL_0bgSmDwB00

Sunday Fun Day

Cass Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 6810 US-2, Cass Lake, MN

You are invited to a luncheon honoring Leech Lake Law Enforcement Officers and their families at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake. Activities also include: cake walk, snow cones, ring toss, yard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdhkH_0bgSmDwB00

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Course - Walker MN

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 407 Front St, Walker, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Walker, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UhIv_0bgSmDwB00

Dean Z | Elvis

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids, MN

VIP Pre-show dinner available! When Dean Z was 3, the documentary “This Is Elvis” was being broadcast on television. He immediately cleared the coffee table, jumped on top of it and started trying...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5JqV_0bgSmDwB00

Buckcherry (18+)

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy Buckcherry & Hinder tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
23
Followers
206
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cass Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Government
City
Deer River, MN
State
Florida State
Cass Lake, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Lutheran Church#Firearm Training#Mn Wi Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy