Live events on the horizon in Estill

(ESTILL, SC) Estill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Estill:

2021 Taste of Walterboro Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC 29488

Hands-down Walterboro's most delicious event! Tastebuds beware: local restaurants, caterers and bakers will be serving up their best fare! Tickets are $20 each – all you can eat and drink – must be 21 or older.Skip the line! Purchase tickets in advance now through our Eventbrite link or stay tuned for local ticket locations which will have tickets for sale in August. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, but those who have purchased advance tickets will be allowed to

8/31 Fun with Stencils Workshop Rincon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

In this fun workshop you will learn various stencil techniques which you can then use in your paper crafting, card making, bible journaling and more! Cost: $45 Includes 2 stencils (you will keep...

Don Con Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 255 East Washington Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

A small convention dedicated to collectors of toys and video games! We will feature artist, vendors and panels for collectors of all sorts.

Worship and Praise Hardeeville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 710 Main Street, Hardeeville, SC 29927

Sunday Worship with St. Stephen. COVID-19 Protocols in place. Mask mandates and other restrictions apply.

An Elegant Affair Clyo, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 545 Fair Street, Clyo, GA 31303

Come one, come all! This, is an elegant affair. The night will be filled with great food, live music and a welcoming atmosphere!