Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill, SC

Live events on the horizon in Estill

Posted by 
Estill Post
Estill Post
 5 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Estill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Estill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401lF3_0bgSmC3S00

2021 Taste of Walterboro

Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC 29488

Hands-down Walterboro's most delicious event! Tastebuds beware: local restaurants, caterers and bakers will be serving up their best fare! Tickets are $20 each – all you can eat and drink – must be 21 or older.Skip the line! Purchase tickets in advance now through our Eventbrite link or stay tuned for local ticket locations which will have tickets for sale in August. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, but those who have purchased advance tickets will be allowed to

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hNgK_0bgSmC3S00

8/31 Fun with Stencils Workshop

Rincon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

In this fun workshop you will learn various stencil techniques which you can then use in your paper crafting, card making, bible journaling and more! Cost: $45 Includes 2 stencils (you will keep...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9ERF_0bgSmC3S00

Don Con

Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 255 East Washington Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

A small convention dedicated to collectors of toys and video games! We will feature artist, vendors and panels for collectors of all sorts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvDVc_0bgSmC3S00

Worship and Praise

Hardeeville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 710 Main Street, Hardeeville, SC 29927

Sunday Worship with St. Stephen. COVID-19 Protocols in place. Mask mandates and other restrictions apply.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uj0w5_0bgSmC3S00

An Elegant Affair

Clyo, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 545 Fair Street, Clyo, GA 31303

Come one, come all! This, is an elegant affair. The night will be filled with great food, live music and a welcoming atmosphere!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
42
Followers
221
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estill, SC
State
Washington State
Estill, SC
Government
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Live Events#Live Music#Sc#Clyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
MusicABC News

ABBA announces 1st new album in 40 years

All you dancing queens -- and kings -- get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," are available now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy