Live events Falls City — what’s coming up

(FALLS CITY, NE) Live events are lining up on the Falls City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Falls City:

Team Roping Jackpot Hiawatha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Sunday August 29th at Harmony horseman Arena: 1858 220th St Hiawatha, KS Starts at 12:00pm 12 slide 40$ a man 1sec up and down 4 head progressive Regular barrier To follow will not start before...

White Cloud Flea Market White Cloud, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Main St, White Cloud, KS

The White Cloud Flea Market attracts over 500 dealers and more than 25,000 people from as far away as Alaska. It was listed by McCall's Magazine as "one of the best flea markets from coast to coast."

NA Meetings Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Seneca is a city in and the county seat of Nemaha County, Kansas. There are lots of NA meetings across the country, including Seneca. Since its inception and its first meeting in Los Angeles, the...

Summer Sounds Concert Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Groom & Board Customer Event Only Bolckow, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 40674 Lion Road, Bolckow, MO 64427

DIY Pet Collage! This will be sooo fun that we just can't wait to hold this OUTDOOR event for all of our customers and their fur babies!