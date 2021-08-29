Live events on the horizon in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) Cle Elum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cle Elum area:

Free Community Swims Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Address: 850 Camp Koinonia Ln, Cle Elum, WA

Free Will Donation and Snack Bar Open! 12:15 - 1:45pm Monday-Thursday Starting August 23-September 2, 2021. New dates and times for the month of September.

Tim & The Glory Boys Concert — Calvary Ellensburg Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 800-, 840 Cowboy Ln, Ellensburg, WA

Tim & the Glory Boys are a Canadian gang of backwoods hillbillies with world-class facial hair and infectious on-stage energy. Lead singer, Tim Neufeld, has toured the world for over a decade...

Snoqualmie Pass Scavenger Hunt Snoqualmie Pass, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

We partnered with the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum (WSSSM) to create an all-ages interactive Scavenger Hunt around Snoqualmie Pass, WA. Our goal is to share our love of

Rescue the Pond 2021 Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 24343 Canyon Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Help KEEN rescue Helen McCabe Pond from invasive species! Bring your energy!

Dog Swim At The Pool Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

We're ending summer with a PAWESOME event at the Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool & Fitness Center! The annual dog swim will take place from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, August 29 at the pool. The event is free...