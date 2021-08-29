Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Live events on the horizon in Cle Elum

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 5 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) Cle Elum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cle Elum area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076q6W_0bgSm9UW00

Free Community Swims

Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Address: 850 Camp Koinonia Ln, Cle Elum, WA

Free Will Donation and Snack Bar Open! 12:15 - 1:45pm Monday-Thursday Starting August 23-September 2, 2021. New dates and times for the month of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFI8r_0bgSm9UW00

Tim & The Glory Boys Concert — Calvary Ellensburg

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 800-, 840 Cowboy Ln, Ellensburg, WA

Tim & the Glory Boys are a Canadian gang of backwoods hillbillies with world-class facial hair and infectious on-stage energy. Lead singer, Tim Neufeld, has toured the world for over a decade...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQnAC_0bgSm9UW00

Snoqualmie Pass Scavenger Hunt

Snoqualmie Pass, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

We partnered with the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum (WSSSM) to create an all-ages interactive Scavenger Hunt around Snoqualmie Pass, WA. Our goal is to share our love of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctKEX_0bgSm9UW00

Rescue the Pond 2021

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 24343 Canyon Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Help KEEN rescue Helen McCabe Pond from invasive species! Bring your energy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFFI5_0bgSm9UW00

Dog Swim At The Pool

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

We're ending summer with a PAWESOME event at the Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool & Fitness Center! The annual dog swim will take place from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, August 29 at the pool. The event is free...

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

