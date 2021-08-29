Alderson events calendar
(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alderson:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV
Screenprinting Party: Fruity Patootie is on Facebook. To connect with Screenprinting Party: Fruity Patootie, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV 25832
Celebrating West Virginians with the 2021 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Ceremony.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: Am Flugplatz, 25813 Husum-Schwesing
Willkommen auf dem lässigsten Festival mit der heftigsten Musik! WELCOME TO DOSENBIER MEETS HARDCORE FESTIVAL 2022!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 6571 Shoestring Trail, Williamsburg, WV
acrylic art painting at the community building! old buzzards are also invited ADULT PAINT WITH SANDY CLASS! To be held, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 at the Williamsburg Community Building. AGES...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 41 Spa Way, Pipestem, WV
Check out West Virginia's only ROCK, HARD ROCK AND METAL FESTIVAL.
Comments / 0