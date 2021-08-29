Alderson events calendar

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alderson:

Screenprinting Party: Fruity Patootie Theme Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV

Screenprinting Party: Fruity Patootie is on Facebook. To connect with Screenprinting Party: Fruity Patootie, join Facebook today.

2021 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Luncheon Daniels, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV 25832

Celebrating West Virginians with the 2021 Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Ceremony.

Dosenbier meets Hardcore Festival 2022 Beaver, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Am Flugplatz, 25813 Husum-Schwesing

Willkommen auf dem lässigsten Festival mit der heftigsten Musik! WELCOME TO DOSENBIER MEETS HARDCORE FESTIVAL 2022!

Art class for old mother hens and chicks! Williamsburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6571 Shoestring Trail, Williamsburg, WV

acrylic art painting at the community building! old buzzards are also invited ADULT PAINT WITH SANDY CLASS! To be held, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 at the Williamsburg Community Building. AGES...

Losing September Pipestem, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 41 Spa Way, Pipestem, WV

Check out West Virginia's only ROCK, HARD ROCK AND METAL FESTIVAL.