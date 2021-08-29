Nathalie calendar: What's coming up

(NATHALIE, VA) Live events are coming to Nathalie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nathalie:

Outdoor Legos + Labrary – Altavista Altavista, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 Washington St, Altavista, VA

We have opened up our outdoor Legos + Labrary an hour early just for families who homeschool. Having a great time? Stay past the early bird hour and continue exploring! Grades K – 6 and their...

Graveside service South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 128 Meadow Dr, South Boston, VA

Here is Blanche Slate Osborne’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Blanche Slate Osborne of South Boston, Virginia, who...

Men's Fellowship at the Pit Rustburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 11452 Wards Rd N, Rustburg, VA

Men's Firepit Fellowship is back. Please join us starting Tuesday, August 31st as we start a 5 week journey through the Book of James. Looking forward to an exciting time of reading Gods word as...

Wednesday Night - Acts Study Rustburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 11452 Wards Rd N, Rustburg, VA

Join the men as we open up Gods word together and read through sections of Acts.

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:20 AM

Address: 204 Lynchburg Ave # B, Brookneal, VA

Outdoor Storytimes are geared towards children 0-5 years old and their families or friends. You may invite whomever you would like to share your 20-minute time slot with. The event will be...