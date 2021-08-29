Grafton events coming soon

Cancel
(GRAFTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grafton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grafton:

Chess Club

Chess Club

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2110 Library Cir, Grand Forks, ND

Does your child want to learn how to play chess? Play and learn with other kids to improve their game and build friendships in the process. Open to all ages. This program is made possible by UND...

THA Fall AAA Tournament Series

THA Fall AAA Tournament Series

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: One Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr, Grand Forks, ND

The AAA Tournament Series aims to have a fun weekend of games and events for all players, coaches, parents and fans. Our goal is to draw teams from all areas and have competitive, quality hockey...

• Unicorn Camp: K-2

• Unicorn Camp: K-2

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Find Kids Preschool Camp Classes and Camps in Grand Forks ND

UND Running Home 5K

UND Running Home 5K

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Princeton St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

UND Greek Life is hosting the UND Running Home 5K to help in kicking off UND Homecoming Week!

Delta Day at UND

Delta Day at UND

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4149 University Ave, Grand Forks, ND

Join us to learn more about Delta Air Lines, Inc. and our Propel Career Path Program The presentation will be given at two different times for scheduling accomodations. 2:00 - 3:00pm or 5:30 ...

