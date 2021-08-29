Cozad calendar: What's coming up

(COZAD, NE) Live events are lining up on the Cozad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cozad area:

Parish Photo Directory Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Parish Photo Directory at Gothenburg, Nebraska, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 08:00 am to Sat Sep 04 2021 at 07:00 pm

Annual Antiques & Crafts Extravganza Lexington, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy #2a, Lexington, NE

Experience the fun at our annual craft show & flea market. The EXTRAVAGANZA features 180 vendors from five states displaying antiques, crafts, and flea market items in five buildings and outdoors...

Lexington Farmers Market Lexington, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1601 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 9, 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location:Bob's True Value parking lot, 1601 Plum Creek Parkway