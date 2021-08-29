Newcastle events calendar

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Live events are coming to Newcastle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

OrthoPeak Run Lead, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 21120 Stewart Slope Road, Lead, SD 57754

Monument Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine invites you to participate in our second annual OrthoPeak Run!

Harvest Farmers Market Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Farmers Market at Prairie Berry Winery Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 23835 US-385, Hill City, SD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - September 7, 2021Every Tuesday, 9am - 1pm Location: The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery - 23835 Hwy. 385, Hill City,