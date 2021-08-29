What’s up Nocona: Local events calendar

(NOCONA, TX) Nocona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nocona area:

Annual World's Largest Ghost Hunt Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Hill House Manor, Gainesville, TX 76240

Join us at Hill House Manor to be part of the World's Largest Ghost Hunt

FREE PREVIEW WORKOUTS Lindsay, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 800 Pecan St, Lindsay, TX

Camp Gladiator is outdoor group fitness for all ages and fitness levels. Our mission is to positively impact the physical fitness and ultimately to lives of as many people as possible. Join Sydney...

It’s a Muggle Party! Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 215 W Elm St, Under the pavilions, Gainesville, TX 76240

Welcome to the magic world of wizardry! Inviting all Muggles to join us!

Wine Tasting Fundraiser Bowie, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 West Nelson Street, Bowie, TX 76230

This educational wine tasting fundraising event is perfect for a night out. Taste approx. 12 different fine wines from around the world.

Graveside service Henrietta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 S Red River St, Henrietta, TX

Here is Vernille Tiemann’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Vernille Tiemann of Henrietta, Texas, born in Jarrell...