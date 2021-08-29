Piedmont calendar: Events coming up

(PIEDMONT, MO) Piedmont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Piedmont:

Back to school special! Poplar Bluff, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Back to school special! is on Facebook. To connect with Back to school special!, join Facebook today.

Art Exhibit: Experimentation: Playing with Nature's Bounty — Ozark Vitality Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

View Experimentation: Playing with Nature’s Bounty by Marj Hedstrom on August 14th - September 11th, 2021 at the Current River Heritage Museum.

2021 Poplar Bluff Walk to End Alzheimer's Poplar Bluff, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2804 Highway W, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Jellyfish Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

Jellyfish? Yes Jellyfish. In this workshop we will discuss air plants and their care and participants will make their own jellyfish project to take home for a $10 fee.

24th Annual Senior Health Fair Poplar Bluff, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 506 Hazel Street, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Booth is free. We will provide a table and 2 chairs per vendor. Set up starts at 9 AM. Agencies need to bring a door prize.