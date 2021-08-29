Cancel
New Hampton, IA

Live events New Hampton — what’s coming up

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Live events are coming to New Hampton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQYwu_0bgSltX800

Finances of Caregiving

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you understand possible financial solutions for the care of a loved one, you and your family can make the best decisions for their care. As your family plans together, be sure to look at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfWrZ_0bgSltX800

Palomino at Brite Spot

Lawler, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 N Depot St, Lawler, IA

We are happy to be back at the Brite Spot playing for the Burgeson anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UO78_0bgSltX800

MO. 30. AUGUST • ONITA BOONE'S VIP LOUNGE KÖLN • RICH CLUB • BRABANTER

Sumner, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Brabanter Straße 15, 50674 Köln

MO. 30. AUGUST • ONITA BOONE'S VIP LOUNGE KÖLN • RICH CLUB • BRABANTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiiWu_0bgSltX800

Techno Dampfer w/ Pappenheimer Köln

Tripoli, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Altstadt, geplanter Anleger: Frankenwerft, 50676 Köln

Wir lichten die Anker! Ahoi! Spring auf unsere 4-stündige Cruise mit auf!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATnJS_0bgSltX800

New Hampton Motorcycle Rally

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: New Hampton, IA

New Hampton Motorcycle Rally at Mikkelson Park, 1013 E Spring St, New Hampton, IA 50659, New Hampton, United States on Fri Sep 10 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

